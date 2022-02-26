Rihanna, Kim Kardashian & more celebs spotted at Milan Fashion Week 2022
Image: Twitter/@KUWTKWorld/@FentyCop
Kim Kardashian at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week 2022.
Image: Twitter/@prada
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were spotted in Milan after Gucci's show at Milan Fashion Week.
Image: Twitter/@FentyStats
'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week 2022.
Image: Twitter/@prada
Julia Fox at the Versace show during Milan Fashion Week 2022.
Image: Twitter/@AHMOFMIDE
Rita Ora and beau Taika Waikiki at the Fendi show in Milan Fashion Week 2022.
Image: Twitter/@fendi
Twice member Sana at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week 2022.
Image: Twitter/@prada
'Euphoria' star Storm Reid at Fendi's show during Milan Fashion Week 2022.
Image: Twitter/@fendi