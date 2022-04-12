Rihanna oozes elegance as she flaunts her baby bump in recent photoshoot
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
Rihanna has been giving maternity fashion a new meaning ever since she announced her pregnancy and looked stunning in an off-shoulder white gown.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
The popular singer flaunted her baby bump as she donned an orange skirt, with which she paired a matching jacket.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
She also posed on a balcony and left her fans and followers in awe of her elegance.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
Rihanna wore gorgeous accessories across her baby bump and gave the camera an intense look.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
She looked her best in black and white sunglasses and knee-high boots as she appeared to be preparing for a shoot.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
Rihanna donned a black sheer outfit from head to toe and also covered her head with a veil as she struck a powerful pose.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
The fan-favourite star lounged in a bathtub as she donned an exquisite necklace and fans hailed her for her style.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri