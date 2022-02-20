Rihanna's birthday: Incredible fashion looks of the 'Diamonds' singer
One of the biggest fashion icons in the global entertainment industry, Rihanna knows how to slay every outfit. This off-shoulder ruffled dress paired with black high heels looks gorgeous.
The 'Rude Boy' singer's all-white look is absolutely chic. She has paired the outfit with nude coloured heels while leaving her tresses open.
One can never go wrong with an all-black ensemble. Rihanna looks stunning in this all-leather outfit, which has been accessories with chunky neckpieces.
The black and white outfit has been amped up with a statement Balenciaga bag as well as a pair of funky shades.
Rihanna is sporting grey tights with bottom slits and matching boots and a grey-toned jacket, keeping her fashion game on point.
This dazzling sequin dress has been amped up with a pair of matching heels and blingy accessories, making the pop star look surreal.
Rihanna is serving looks in this sheer red dress with rose motifs all over. Her short haircut and minimal accessories go perfectly with the outfit.
