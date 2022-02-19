Rihanna's Birthday Special: Maternity outfits to steal from 'Umbrella' singer
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
Rihanna made his outfit iconic by announcing her pregnancy with rapper Asap Rocky. She embellished her growing baby bump and matched it with a pink jacket.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
The 'Umbrella' made her first carpet appearance after announcing her first baby with the rapper. She wore an exquisite green-coloured chain top paired with purple pair of low rise pants.
Image: Instagram/@nostylistcomitee
The 33-year-old singer flaunted her baby bump in a lace crop top paired with low-rise blue jeans. She elevated the outfit by adding a stylish faux-fur coat.
Image: Instagram/@badgalriri
Taking the casual route for this look, Rihanna sported a simple tee under a brown puffer jacket. Her bold red lipstick managed to add her signature style to the outfit.
Image: Instagram/@fentynation
Adding a pop of colour to her maternity fashion, the singer wore a navy blue bomber jacket paired with a bright-blue headscarf and baggy grey jeans.
Image: Instagram/@riri.lovee
Sporting a cap, the singer wore a fuzzy leopard-print coat with a few buttons unzipped to flaunt her baby bump. Her stylish footwear managed to add a high-fashion quotient to the attire.
Image: Instagram/@cla_navy