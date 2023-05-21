Saksham nagar
Rinku Singh while chasing for Kolkata in IPL 2023
A look at the exceptional record of Rinku Singh while chasing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2023.
KKR batsman Rinku Singh had an excellent season for his team in Indian Premier League 2023 and played the role of finisher for them very well.
Rinku Singh in total 7 innings while chasing for KKR made 305 runs at a strike of 174.28 and at an average of 152.50.
Rinku Singh's highest score was 67* vs LSG in match 68 of the season and he had nearly taken his team home in that match.
Rinku Singh hit a total of four fifties while chasing in that season and also hit a total of 20 fours and 22 sixes.
Rinku Singh also hit 5 sixes to GT bowler Yash Dayal in the last over and won his team an almost-lost match.
