Vishal Tiwari
Oct 05 ,2022
Rishabh Pant celebrates 25th birthday with India teammates, cuts cake; See pics
Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
Rishabh Pant celebrated his 25th birthday with his teammates on Tuesday after the third T20I against SA.
Image: Twitter
A cake cutting ceremony was held in the Indian dressing room after the 3rd T20I on Tuesday.
Image: Twitter
In the picture, Pant's teammates can be seen feeding him the cake after the ceremony.
Image: Twitter
Pant's teammates also smashed the cake on his face as part of Team India's long-running tradition.
Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
Pant can be seen posing for the camera after being covered in cake by teammates.
Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
