Vishal Tiwari

Oct 05 ,2022

Rishabh Pant celebrates 25th birthday with India teammates, cuts cake; See pics
Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
Rishabh Pant celebrated his 25th birthday with his teammates on Tuesday after the third T20I against SA. Image: Twitter
A cake cutting ceremony was held in the Indian dressing room after the 3rd T20I on Tuesday. Image: Twitter
In the picture, Pant's teammates can be seen feeding him the cake after the ceremony. Image: Twitter
Pant's teammates also smashed the cake on his face as part of Team India's long-running tradition. Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
Pant can be seen posing for the camera after being covered in cake by teammates. Image: Twitter/RishabhPant
