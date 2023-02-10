Vidit Dhawan
Feb 10 ,2023
Rishabh Pant takes big step towards recovery; see pics
Image: Twitter@RishabhPant
After suffering a horrific accident towards the end of last year, Rishabh Pant took to social media and gave his fans an important health update.
Image: AP
Pant posted a picture of himself attempting to walk using crutches and captioned the post, "One step forward, one step stronger, one step better."
Image: Twitter@RishabhPant
A few weeks ago, the Team India wicket-keeper took to social media and explained how grateful he was to receive good wishes from everyone.
Image: AP
"I am humbled and grateful for all the support and good wishes. I am glad to let you know that my surgery was a success," read a snippet of his post.
Image: AP
Via another post, Pant also thanked the two heroes that saved his life.
Image: AP
"I must acknowledge these two heroes who helped me during my accident and ensured I got to the hospital safely," wrote Pant.
Image: Twitter@RishabhPant
Pant has been sidelined ever since he suffered a horrific accident in December of last year while he was en route to his hometown Rourkee.
Image: AP
At the time it was reported that Pant had suffered two cuts on his forehead, and a ligament tear in his right knee, among other injuries.
Image: AP
Immediately after Pant met with an accident, he was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre for his initial treatment before he was moved
Image: PTI
As a result of Pant's horrific accident, it is unlikely that he would be fit in time and have enough match practice to represent Team India at the ODI World Cup
Image: PTI
