Rishi Kapoor death anniversary: Veteran actor's memorable moments with wife Neetu Kapoor
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Late actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife, Neetu Kapoor, were married for 45 years of their lives. The two met on the sets of their film "Zehreela Insaan.' The two became good friends and after some time started dating.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
The two starred in some more films before tying the knot in January 1980. Neetu Kapoor quit acting soon after the wedding.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
She made her comeback alongside Rishi Kapoor in the 2010 film 'Do Dooni Chaar.'
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
The couple is an epitome of a healthy relationship as they were always by each other's side despite all the difficulties in their lives.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
They also brought up their two children - Ranbir and Riddhima Kapoor - together and were very close to them.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
In 2018, Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer and Neetu Kapoor accompanied him to the US for his treatment. Neetu Kapoor once revealed how they used to celebrate every small occasion in their lives during their time in New York.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Rishi Kapoor was also fond of Alia Bhatt, who often spent time with him and Neetu Kapoor. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are now married and paid their respects to Rishi Kapoor at their wedding.
Image: Instagram/@neetu54