Aalokitaa Basu
Apr 29 ,2023
Rishi Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor bond in throwback photos
neetu54/Instagram
Rishi Kapoor's third death anniversary warrants a glimpse at some of the warm moments shared by the father-son duo over the years.
neetu54/Instagram
Neetu Kapoor's Instagram is filled with memories of trips taken by the family of four together. Here, Rishi is at Disneyland with children Ranbir and Riddhima.
neetu54/Instagram
The family often jetted off to London, one of their favourite vacation spots. Ranbir can be seen towering over father Rishi Kapoor in this candid family photo.
neetu54/Instagram
Paris was another favourite vacation spot. This father-son picture also features Rishi's granddaughter and Ranbir's niece - Samara.
neetu54/Instagram
This picture shows Rishi Kapoor holding on to Ranbir for support. Neetu Kapoor had poignantly shared this photo as a demonstration of the cycle of life.
neetu54/Instagram
