Rishi, Neetu Kapoor's wedding anniversary: Revisiting adorable photos of the cute couple
Image: Instagram/@neetu54
Late legendary actor Rishi Kapoor and his wife Neetu Kapoor were together for decades after tying the knot. The couple was one of the most adored pairs of the film industry.
If Rishi Kapoor had been alive, he and Neetu Kapoor would be celebrating their 42nd wedding anniversary. They tied the knot back in 1980.
The couple first met on the sets of the 'Zehreela Insaan' in 1974. After working together on several projects, the couple eventually fell in love with each other.
The couple went through several ups and downs in both their personal and professional life.
In 2019, the actor was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment in New York.
Neetu Kapoor stayed by his side through his battle against cancer. Many Bollywood celebrities also visited them in NYC with whom Neetu Kapoor shared pictures.
By the end of 2019, the actor returned to India and resumed shooting for his unfinished film 'Sharmaji Namkeen.' However, he passed away on April 30, 2020, after suffering some uneasiness.
Since then, Neetu Kapoor often remembers him and shares some unseen pictures with her late husband.
