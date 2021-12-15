'Riverdale' 100th episode: Revisiting Archie & gang's special BTS moments with fun facts
'Riverdale' is the popular American teen drama series that follows the life of Archie Andrews' life in the town, Riverdale
The series features an ensemble cast of actors namely KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Marisol Nichols, Madelaine Petsch and many more
According to IMDB, Cole Sprouse, who plays the role of Jughead wanted to audition for Archie but he ended up liking the other character better
Not many fans know that all the episodes have been titled after prominent movie names except for The Noose Tightens and The Wicked and The Divine
Camila Mendes used Blair Waldorf from Gossip Girl as an inspiration for her role of Veronica Lodge in the show
The diner showcased in the show is actually the same that was featured in ['Percy Jackson & The Lightning Thief' (2010) and in 'Horns' (2013)
'Riverdale' cast members namely Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, & K.J. Apa had to dye 5their hair for their respective characters in the show
It is another fun fact that Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart as well as Camila Mendes and Charles Melton used to date each other in real life
The Australian actor, Katherine Langford, best known for her performance in 'Cursed' auditioned for the role of Betty Cooper which is now played by Lili Reinhart
'The Amazing Spiderman' actor Charlie DePew auditioned for the role of Archie Andrews but it was later bagged by KJ Apa
Cole Sprouse had just finished binge-watching 1959's The Twilight Zone when he auditioned for 'Riverdale'
The series has been renewed for the sixth season and it was premiered on 16 November 2021
