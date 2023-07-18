Leechhvee Roy
Jul 18 ,2023
Robert Kiyosaki's 6 fundamental rules for investing
Understand different income types: earned income, portfolio income, and passive income. Focus on generating passive income for wealth-building.
Convert ordinary income into passive income: Invest in cash-flowing assets instead of traditional savings.
You are the asset or liability in investing: Invest in education, start small, learn from mistakes, and grow your investments.
Be prepared for opportunities: Stay informed, be ready to respond, and focus on your goals.
Good deals attract money: Find great investment opportunities, and money will follow.
Evaluate risk and reward: Assess the balance between risk and potential rewards.
