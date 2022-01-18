Robert Lewandowski crowned FIFA Best Men's Player; no Ronaldo in Top 5 Rankings
Image: FC Bayern/ Manchester United/ Instagram
Robert Lewandowski retained his FIFA's Best Men's Player for the second time with 48 points and also equalled Cristiano Ronaldo's record.
Image: FC Bayern/ Instagram
Lionel Messi finished behind Robert Lewandowski in the Best FIFA Men's Player Award list with 44 points.
Image: PSG/ Instagram
Mohammad Salah finished behind Lewandowski and Messi in the third spot with 39 points.
Image: Liverpool/ Instagram
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema helped the team win the Supercopa final recently however he finished 4th on the list with 30 points.
Image: Real Madrid/ Instagram
Chelsea star NGolo Kante finished behind his french teammate and fifth on the list with 24 points to his name.
Image: Chelsea FC/ Instagram
Euro 2020and Champions League winner Jorginho finished behind his Chelsea teammate NGolo Kante in 6th spot with 24 points.
Image: Chelsea FC/ Instagram
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo failed to make it into the top 5 of the Best FIFA Men's Player Award and finished in 7th spot with 23 points.
Image: Manchester United/ Instagram