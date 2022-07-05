'Rocket Boys' to 'Panchayat 2'; must-watch Hindi web series of 2022

'Panchayat 2': The comedy-drama series chronicles the journey of an engineering graduate in rural India. It stars Jeetendra Kumar in a pivotal role.
'Rocket Boys': The biographical series based on the lives of Homi J. Bhabha and Vikram Sarabhai was released on SonyLIV.
'Gullak 3': The SonyLIV show revolves around a middle-class Mishra family, as they learn to find happiness and joy in small things.
'Mai': Netflix's thriller series showcases Sakshi Tanwar embarking on the mission to unravel the truth behind her kid's gruesome death.
'Modern Love Mumbai': The show brings together six prolific filmmakers of Hindi cinema as they narrate intriguing tales of love.
'Human': The Disney+ Hotstar show sheds light on the concept of drug trials on humans and their adverse effects.
'The Fame Game': Madhuri Dixit's OTT debut takes audiences inside the life of a superstar. The actor garnered a lot of appreciation for her flawless performance in the series.
