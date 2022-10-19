Suraj Alva
Oct 19 ,2022
Roger Binny: A look at all cricketer-turned BCCI presidents in the past
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Former India all-rounder Roger Binny on Tuesday was appointed as the new president of BCCI following the board's annual general meeting.
Image: PTI
Binny won the world cup in 1983 with team India and later served as the president of the Karnataka state cricket association
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly was elected as the BCCI president back in 2019.
Image: PTI
Ganguly was the second Indian captain after Maharajkumar of Vizianagram to hold the top job in BCCI once elected.
Image: PTI
Sunil Gavaskar was appointed as the temporary BCCI president in 2014 to oversee 7th edition of IPL.
Image: PTI
Gavaskar was appointed as interim president after N Srinivasan had decided against stepping down from the role despite urging from the Supreme court.
Image: PTI
Shivlal Yadav was named the interim president of BCCI in 2014 for all administrative issues not relating to the IPL.
Image: PTI
