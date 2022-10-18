Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 18 ,2022
Roger Binny becomes new BCCI President, succeeds Sourav Ganguly
Image: ANI
The BCCI Annual General Meeting was held in Mumbai on Tuesday.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Former India skipper Sourav Ganguly's tenure as the BCCI president concluded on October 18.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Roger Binny has been elected as the new BCCI president, replacing the outgoing Ganguly.
Image: PTI
Rajiv Shukla arriving at the venue for the BCCI AGM.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Jay Shah to continue as the BCCI secretary.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Any decision about the ICC chairmanship has not been revealed so far.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
Here's a picture of BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal arriving for the AGM.
Image: @ANI/Twitter
