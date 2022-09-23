Suraj Alva
Sep 23 ,2022
Roger Federer's final bow: Ranking Swiss maestro's greatest comebacks in the sport
Image: Laver Cup/Instagram
Roger Federer is all set to go down in the history books as the player with the third most Grand Slam titles in Men’s tennis history.
Image: @atptour/Twitter
The former world no 1 announced his retirement from tennis with Laver Cup being his final tournament. Federer will finish his career with 20 Grand Slam titles.
Image: ATP/Instagram
Roger Federer was a force to reckon with on the court during his prime days. Today we take a look at his five best career comebacks
Image: AP
Roger Federer's biggest comeback has to be the 2005 Miami masters final against his greatest rival Rafael Nadal winning the title in five sets.
Image: AP
Federer was two sets down and on the verge of losing the final, but he staged a great comeback to win the final 2-6, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, 6-1.
Image: AP
The 2016 Wimbledon quarterfinal witnessed Roger Federer almost getting knocked out of the tournament by Marin Cilic only to stage a remarkable comeback.
Image: AP
After being down in the first two sets, Federer saved 3 break points in the third set and saved 3 match points over 3 games in the fourth set to win the match.
Image: AP
Clay has never been Roger Federer's strongest point yet he produced one of the finest performances during 2012 French Open Quarter-final tie against Del Potro.
Image: AP
After being down by two sets, Federer staged a fantastic comeback and advanced to the semi-finals, winning the match 3-6, 6-7, 6-2, 6-0, 6-3.
Image: Laver Cup/Instagram
