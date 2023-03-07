Vishal Tiwari
Mar 07 ,2023
Rohit and Virat lead Holi celebrations for Team India players
Image: Insta/ViratKohli/BCCI
Team India players celebrated Holi ahead of the 4th Test in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.
Image: Insta/ViratKohli
Captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and coach Rahul Dravid took part in the Holi festivities.
Image: Insta/SuryakumarYadav
Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Kuldeep Yadav posing for a picture.
Image: Insta/SuryakumarYadav
In a video shared by Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma could be seen throwing colours at Virat Kohli.
Image: Insta/ShubmanGill
The BCCI also shared a few pictures of players celebrating Holi in dressing room.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Team India arrived in Ahmedabad on Monday for the 4th Test against Australia.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
Shreyas Iyer and Suryakumar Yadav shared pics and videos from Holi celebrations.
Image: Twitter/BCCI
India head coach Rahul Dravid was seen enjoying the celebrations on the team bus.
Image: Insta/ShreyasIyer
Shreyas Iyer posing for a picture after the Holi celebrations on the team bus.
Image: Insta/ShreyasIyer
