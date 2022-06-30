Rohit-less India put in hard yards in practice session ahead of Edgbaston Test, See Pics
The Indian cricket team kicked off their preparation for the 5th Test against England at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
The Indian team was involved in a fielding drill ahead of the 5th Test.
India batters Mayank Agarwal and others sweat it out at the nets.
Skipper Rohit Sharma tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, last week and has been in isolation ever since.
Rohit is unlikely to be fit in time for the 5th Test at Edgbaston.
Virat Kohli takes rest on a bench during India's practice session at Edgbaston.
Ben Stokes-led England also held a practice session at Edgbaston on Wednesday.
The Edgbaston Test will be held from July 1 to July 5.
The five-match Test series currently stands 2-1 in India's favor.
