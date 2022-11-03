Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 03 ,2022
Rohit needs only 3 wins to break Dhoni's all-time captaincy record for India
Image: AP
Team India captain Rohit Sharma needs three more victories to equal MS Dhoni’s record of winning the most T20I matches for India.
Image: bcci.tv
The legendary India captain MS Dhoni returned with 41 wins, 28 defeats, one tied game and two no results after leading India in 72 games.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma has won 38 and lost 11 T20Is for Team India after leading India in 49 T20Is so far in his career.
Image: bcci.tv
Virat Kohli sits third on the list of India’s T20I captains to return with the most victories.
Image: bcci.tv
Kohli led India in 49 T20I from 2017 to 2022 and returned with 38 wins and 11 defeats.
Image: bcci.tv
While Rohit Sharma has a win percentage of 77.55, Kohli won 64% games for India, while Dhoni had a win percentage of 59.28.
Image: bcci.tv
Rohit Sharma has scored 1485 runs for Team India in the T20I format while playing as a captain.
Image: bcci.tv
Rohit’s run tally in his T20I career currently stands at 3811 runs in 146 games.
Image: bcci.tv
Find Out More