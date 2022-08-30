Vidit Dhawan
Aug 30 ,2022
Rohit Sharma achieves huge captaincy feat in just 36 games; 14 matches less than Kohli
Image: AP
Team India captain Rohit Sharma scripted two huge records after recording his 30th win as captain against Pakistan.
Twitter@BCCI
Rohit now has the highest win percentage as captain in T20Is (30 or more wins).
Image: Twitter@BCCI
The hitman has an 83.3% win percentage as a T20I captain with 30 or more wins.
Image: bcci.tv
He also beat legendary Indian captain, MS Dhoni, to the record,
Image: AP
Dhoni recorded 42 wins after 73 T20Is.
Image: AP
Meanwhile, Virat Kohli recorded 30 wins after 50 matches.
Image: AP
Afghanistan's Asghar Afghan is second on the list with a win percentage of 80.8 % as T20I captain.
Image: AP
Virat Kohli is third on the list with a win percentage of 62.5 %.
Image: BCCI
After a win over Pakistan, Team India will now face Hong Kong on August 31.
Image: Twitter@BCCI
If India were to beat Hong Kong, they would qualify for the Super 4s of the Asia Cup 2022.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More