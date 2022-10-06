Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Oct 06 ,2022
Rohit Sharma and co. departs for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia; See Pics
Image: @surya_14kumar/Instagram
Rohit Sharma-led Indian cricket team departed for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, in the early hours of October 6.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
The 14-member squad left India, accompanied by the coaching and support staff. "Let's do this #TeamIndia @cricketworldcup, here we come," BCCI said on Twitter.
Image: @BCCI/Twitter
Former skipper Virat Kohli shared a picture alongside Harshal Patel and Yuzvendra Chahal from the airport. "Australia bound. Exciting times ahead," Kohli said.
Image: @virat.kohli/Instagram
Skipper Rohit Sharma posing for a picture alongside Suryakumar Yadav, Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant.
Image: @surya_14kumar/Instagram
Rishabh Pant shared a picture of him before departing on his Instagram stories.
Image: @rishabpant/Instagram
Pace sensation Arshdeep Singh also shared a picture of him in the team uniform on his Instagram handle.
Image: @_arshdeep.singh__/Instagram
Team India will begin their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23, with their opening game against arch-rivals Pakistan.
Image: bcci.tv
The team is yet to announce a replacement for injured Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out of the 2022 T20 World Cup.
Image: bcci.tv
While Team India begins their T20 World Cup campaign on October 23, the World Cup officially begins with the qualifiers on October 16.
Image: @t20worldcup/Instagram
Find Out More