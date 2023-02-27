Saksham nagar
Feb 27 ,2023
Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer attend Shardul Thakur's wedding functions
Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram
India captain Rohit Sharma was seen attending India bowler Shardul Thakur's pre-wedding function with his wife.
Image: Ritika Sajdeh/Instagram
Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma also posted visuals with Rohit Sharma and Shreyas Iyer at Shardul's pre wedding functions.
Image: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
Dhanashree Verma and Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh looked adorable in the visuals.
Image: Dhanashree Verma/Instagram
Shreyas Iyer was seen posing with India captain Rohit Sharma and the duo looked dashing in the traditional outfit.
Image: Shreyas Iyer/Instagram
Shreyas will be in action in the 3rd Test vs Australia at Indore in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma will be leading the Indian team in the 3rd Test vs Australia at Indore.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More