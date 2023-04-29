Vishal Tiwari
Apr 29 ,2023
Rohit Sharma completes 10 years as MI captain
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma has completed 10 years as captain of Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.
Image: MumbaiIndians/Twitter
Rohit was handed over the mantle on 24th April 2013 as he replaced Ricky Ponting as the captain.
Image: MumbaiIndians/Twitter
Rohit has helped Mumbai Indians win a record five titles since taking over the captaincy.
Image: MumbaiIndians/Twitter
Mumbai lifted their last IPL trophy in 2020. Since then, it has been a topsy-turvy campaign for them.
Image: MumbaiIndians/Twitter
It remains to be seen whether the 35-year-old can bring the trophy yet again in the cabinet.
Image: BCCI
