Vishal Tiwari
Oct 05 ,2022
Rohit Sharma creates unwanted record after tenth T20I duck against South Africa
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma created an unwanted record in the 3rd T20I against South Africa on Tuesday.
Image: BCCI
Rohit was dismissed for a duck by Kagiso Rabada in the first over of the Indian innings.
Image: BCCI
This was Rohit's 10th duck in his illustrious T20 Internationals career for India.
Image: BCCI
Rohit has now become the player to record the most single-digit scores (43) in T20Is.
Image: BCCI
Rohit has surpassed Ireland's Kevin O'Brien's record of 42 single-digit scores in T20Is.
Image: BCCI
