Vishal Tiwari
Feb 15 ,2023
Rohit Sharma eclipses Tendulkar's long-standing record
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma scored a century in the first Test match against Australia in Nagpur.
Image: BCCI
Rohit scored 120 runs off 212 balls to register his 9th hundred in the longest format.
Image: BCCI
With the ton, Rohit surpassed Sachin Tendulkar's record for most centuries as an opener in winning causes.
Image: BCCI
This was Rohit's 31st ton for India in winning causes, one more than Sachin’s record of 30 centuries.
Image: BCCI
Rohit also became the first Indian skipper to register a century in all formats of the game while captaining the side.
Image: BCCI
