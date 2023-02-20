Saksham nagar
Feb 20 ,2023
Rohit Sharma equals Dhoni's record, only third captain to achieve THIS feat
Image: BCCI
Team India captain Rohit Sharma created history by winning the 2nd Test vs Australia in New Delhi.
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma is the 3rd captain in 50 years who has won its first 4 out of 4 Tests as an Indian captain.
Rohit Sharma
Babar Azam was the one before Rohit Sharma to win first 4 out of 4 Tests he has captained for Pakistan
Image: AP
MS Dhoni was the first captain to achieve this feat and had set up the record of winning 4 out of 4 Tests he had captained for Team India.
Image: BCCI
Coming back to Rohit Sharma, he also set up many records in the first Test at Nagpur vs Australia
Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma became the first Indian captain to hit centuries in all three formats as an Indian captain. Rohit Sharma hit century after 1.5 years in Nagpur.
Image: AP
Rohit Sharma also hit his first Test century against Australia and it was also his first after 1.5 years.
Image: PTI
Rohit Sharma's main aim now will be to lead Team India to the final of the World Test Championship which will be played in June this year.
Image: BCCI
Find Out More