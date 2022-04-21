Rohit Sharma leads list of players with most ducks in IPL
CSK star batter Ambati Rayudu is one of the six players who have been dismissed for a duck on 13 occasions in the IPL. However, since he has played the most innings (170) amongst them, he is seventh on the list.
KKR opening batter Ajinkya Rahane is sixth on the list with 13 ducks from 146 innings.
Former star MI wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel is fifth on the list with 13 ducks from 137 innings.
Former Kings XI Punjab batter Mandeep Singh is fourth on the list with 13 ducks from 94 innings.
Legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh also has been dismissed for a duck on 13 occasions after 90 innings.
Former KKR and CSK spinner Piyush Chawla is second on the list with 13 ducks in 82 innings.
Following another dismal performance against CSK on April 21, 2022, MI captain Rohit Sharma now leads the embarrassing records of most ducks in IPL with 14.
