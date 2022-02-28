Rohit Sharma overtakes Morgan & Williamson to make big T20I captaincy world record
Rohit Sharma became the most successful T20I captain at home after surpassing Kane Williamson and Eoin Morgan. Rohit has the record of leading India to 17 wins in 18 T20I matches at home.
England's white-ball skipper Eoin Morgan has 15 wins at home in 25 T20I matches.
New Zealand have also won 15 out of 30 home games under the captaincy of Kane Williamson in the shortest format of the game.
Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch has won 13 out of 25 T20I games at home.
Former India skipper Virat Kohli led India to 13 wins in 23 T20I matches in India.
Babar Azam has won 10 matches at home while leading Pakistan in 11 T20I fixtures.
Legendary India skipper MS Dhoni wraps the list with 10 wins in 20 T20Is at home.
