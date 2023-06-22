Vishal Tiwari
Jun 22 ,2023
Rohit Sharma to be replaced as Test captain?
Rohit Sharma could be dropped as India's Test captain due to the team's poor performances.
The Indian skipper himself has failed to perform well with the bat and is facing criticism.
For India's upcoming tour of the West Indies, selectors may drop Rohit as both captain and a player.
India lost the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup 2022, and WTC final 2023 under Rohit's captaincy.
