Vishal Tiwari
Sep 08 ,2022
Rohit Sharma vs Virat Kohli: Who has better stats as captain after 39 T20Is?
Virat Kohli has led India in 50 T20I matches and has won 30 of those. He has a win percentage of 64.58.
Rohit Sharma has led India in 39 T20I matches and has won 31 of those. He has a win percentage of 79.48.
In terms of runs, Kohli is the third-highest run-scorer in T20 Internationals. He has 3462 runs in 103 matches.
Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer in the shortest format. He has 3620 runs in 136 matches.
Kohli stepped down from T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the 2021 T20 World Cup.
Rohit Sharma was appointed the captain of the team after Kohli relinquished his captaincy.
Virat Kohli has not won a single multi-nation tournament as captain of Team India.
Rohit Sharma's first multi-nation tournament as full-time captain saw India getting eliminated in the knockout stage.
