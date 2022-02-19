Feb 19 ,2022
Rohit Sharma's record as full-time India captain
Rohit Sharma has so far captained in three bilateral series as India's full-time skipper - 2 T20I series and 1 ODI series. Rohit currently enjoys a 100% win record.
Rohit helped India win a T20I series against New Zealand in November before registering a clean sweep in the ODIs against WI. India won the T20I series against WI yesterday.
In his first T20I series as full-time captain, Rohit helped India register a clean sweep. India are on the verge of registering yet another clean sweep against WI.
