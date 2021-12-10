Rohit Sharma's record as Team India's ODI captain
Twitter Image: BCCI
Rohit Sharma was appointed the full-time ODI skipper of India, earlier this week. He has led India in a total of ten ODI matches so far.
Image: AP
After essaying the captaincy role for the first time in 2017, Rohit Sharma has returned with eight wins and two losses for India.
Image: AP
Rohit's winning percentage of 80% further highlights his caliber as a skipper in the ODI format.
Image: AP
India won the Asia Cup 2018 under the captaincy of Rohit, which was his first major achievement as the ODI skipper of India.
Image: AP