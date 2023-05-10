Prateek Arya
Rohit Sharma's unwanted IPL record
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rohit Sharma's poor in IPL 2023 continues. The Mumbai Indians' skipper could only add 7 runs in the total before being adjudged LSB against RCB in match 54.
The dismissal against RCB was his 5th consecutive single digit inning in IPL 2023. An unwanted record that Rohit Sharma has to bear.,
The Number 45 has scored a combined total of 12 runs in his last 5 innings.
He scored 2 against GT, consecutive ducks against CSK and PBKS, three runs against RR and finally 7 runs against RCB.
It's been a disappointing season for Rohit Sharma.
While his personal form is not getting better, his team however has picked up. Happiness is resounding in the MI camp as they have climbed to the 3rd spot.
Can Rohit Sharma lead his side to a record 6th IPL win?
