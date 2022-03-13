Rohit Shetty b'day: Top Cop Universe Franchise films to watch this weekend
Director and filmmaker Rohit Shetty began his cop universe with the 2011 Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham.'
After 'Singham' became a massive hit, Rohit Shetty went on to make a sequel 'Singham Returns' with Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor.
In 2018, Rohit Shetty extended his cop universe with Ranveer Singh starrer 'Simmba.' The film also had Sara Ali Khan.
Rohit Shetty's latest outing was with Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif's 'Sooryavanshi.' The film came out to be a blockbuster.
Rohit Shetty also made an animated show 'Little Singham,' which is currently streaming on Netflix.
Rohit Shetty also made another animated show 'Smashing Simmba' which aired on Pogo.
