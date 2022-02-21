Rohit towers over Kohli & Dhoni in list of most wins as captain after 25 T20Is
Rohit Sharma has led India to 21 wins in 25 times he has led them in T20Is. His winning percentage is 84 per cent is the highest among any Indian captain to have led India in 25 games.
MS Dhoni led India to a 2007 T20 world cup triumph but in total India won 13, lost 11 and saw one game end in no result in MSD's first 25 matches as India's T20I skipper.
Virat Kohli meanwhile in his first 25 matches as India's T20I captain lead them to 15 wins, nine losses and one game ending in no result.
Suresh Raina led India in 4 T20 internationals and the team managed to win all those matches under his captaincy.
