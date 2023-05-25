Saksham nagar
May 25 ,2023
Rohit vs Hardik: 4 Key player battles to watch out for in GT vs MI match
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans will be up against each other in Qualifier 2 of IPL 2023 on May 26, 2023, in Ahmedabad.
Image: BCCI/IPL
A look at the key battles that the fans will be eyeing during the GT vs MI IPL 2023 Qualifier 2 match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan have been performing for their respective teams in IPL recently and the fans will be eyeing their battle in the match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Akash Madhwal and Mohit Sharma have impressed with their performance till now in and it will be a great battle to see between them during the match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Rashid Khan and Piyush Chawla have been responsible to provide wickets in the middle overs to their teams. They will have the same responsibility once again.
Image: BCCI/IPL
Mohammed Shami and Jason Behrendorff have been providing early wickets to their teams and it will be a great battle to witness during the GT vs MI match.
Image: BCCI/IPL
