Roman Abramovich: Key contenders who could complete Chelsea takeover
Russian billionaire Roman Abramovic has decided to sell Chelsea FC amidst the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Abramovic is planning to sell the club for a whopping price tag of over 3 billion British pounds.
Abramovic has said the proceeds from the sale would go to the family members of the victims of the Russia-Ukraine war.
British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has emerged as one of the key contenders for the purchase.
Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss is also amongst the list of potential candidates primed to buy Chelsea FC from Abramovic.
LA Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly is also being rumoured as a potential candidate for the takeover of the English club.
Conor McGregor is also amongst the potential candidates to buy Chelsea FC. He turned to Twitter on Thursday to express his wish.
