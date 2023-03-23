Prateek Arya
Mar 23 ,2023
Roman Reigns results in previous 6 WrestleMania main events
WrestleMania 31 was the first of the manias that Roman Reigns Main evented. He faced Brock Lesnar at the event.
In the match Lesnar took the big dog to the suplex city and heavily dominated the fight.
Eventually the match became a triple-threat with Seth Rollins cashing in his money in the bank briefcase and scoring a pinfall victory over Reigns.
At WrestleMania 32 Roman Reigns challenged Triple H for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.
The had all the ingredients to became a classic.
In the end Reigns won the title.
At WrestleMania 33, Roman Reigns faced the Undertaker and...
Became only the second man to defeat the dead man at WrestleMania.
At Mania 34, Reigns faced Brock Lesnar again.
Much like their first WresteMania match Lesnar dominated at this event too and got the win over Reigns.
At WrestleMania 37, Roman Reigns faced Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match and successfully defended the WWE Universal Championship.
At Wrestlemania 38, Roman Reigns met Brock Lesnar again at WrestleMania and this time Reigns finally defeated Lesnar.
At WrestleMania 39, the Tribal Chief will go up against Cody Rhodes.
The feud has intensified in recent weeks and it will be spectacle to see who emerges at the grandest stage of them all.
