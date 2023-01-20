Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Ronaldo and Messi's photos of greeting Amitabh Bachchan in Riyadh breaks the internet
Image: AP/@SrBachchan/Twitter
Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan was one of the guests who attended the Riyadh XI vs PSG match.
Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter
Football fans in India were surprised to see the Indian film legend as the chief guest for the much-anticipated match.
Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan meeting up with Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe.
Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan shakes hands with the Argentine football great Lionel Messi.
Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter
The Bollywood legend meets up with Cristiano Ronaldo, who recently joined Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr.
Image: @SrBachchan/Twitter
Amitabh Bachchan poses with the Saudi All-Star XI and PSG players ahead of the exhibition match.
Image: AP/@SrBachchan/Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo scored twice for Riyadh XI, while Lionel Messi and Mbappe were among goal scorers for PSG.
Image: AP
The visiting PSG side defeated Riyadh XI by 5-4 on Thursday.
Image: @psg/Instagram
