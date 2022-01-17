Ronaldo, Messi, Lewandowski: Winner of FIFA's The Best Award
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has won FIFA's The Best award the most, picking it up twice, in 2016 and 2017.
Image: AP
Lionel Messi won the award in 2019 for the sensational season he had with Barcelona.
Image: AP
Luka Modric had a stunning year in 2018 when he won FIFA The Best player award and also the Ballon d'Or.
Image: AP
Robert Lewandowski won FIFA's The Best for his stunning year with Bayern Munich in 2020 and will be hoping to win it again.
Image: AP