Ronaldo, Neymar & other footballers celebrate Christmas with friends & family; see pics
Image: Instagram@ThomasMuller, ErlingHaaland
Cristiano Ronaldo can be seen celebrating Christmas with his family & friends where he, his wife and his children have all worn red to celebrate the occasion.
Image: Twitter@CristianoRonaldo
Robert Lewandowski and his wife Anna can be seen relaxing with their children, with a beautiful Christmas tree in the background.
Image: Instagram@RobertLewandowski
Roy Keane seems to have posted a throwback image with a hilarious caption, stating that he is confident he can be 'on the nice list this year.'
Image: Instagram@RoyKeane
Erling Haaland shared this image with the caption, 'God jul,' which means Merry Christmas in Norwegian.
Image: Instagram@ErlingHaaland
Neymar seems to be enjoying Christmas with his family and friends as he posted a lovely image with some beautiful decorations in the background.
Image: Instagram@Neymar
David Beckham hilariously posted an image of him drinking coffee during Christmas with the caption, 'Very Christmasy over here 🎅🏼 coffee & wine.'
Image: Instagram@DavidBeckham
Thomas Muller and his wife Lisa can be seen dressed up for Christmas, with some attractive decorations in the background for the festivities.
Image: Instagram@ThomasMuller