'Ronaldo, Raul, Benzema': Top goalscorers in Real Madrid history
The legendary Cristiano Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time top scorer with a sensational 450 goals that too in 438 matches.
Image: AP
Raul came up from Real's youth system and went on to score 324 goals for his boyhood club but Karim Benzema is close to overtaking him.
Image: @RealMadrid/Twitter
Karim Benzema scored a brace in his last game to get to 301 goals for the Blancos and further solidify his status as an all-time great.
Image: AP
Alfredo di Stefano is one of the best footballers to grace the sport and he is Madrid's fourth all-time top scorer with 267 goals.
Image: @realmadrid