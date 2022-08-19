Suraj Alva
Aug 19 ,2022
Ronaldo to Casemiro, 5 biggest football transfers that can happen on deadline day
Image : AP
Casemiro has been an integral part of the Real Madrid team but his stint could finally come to an end if Manchester United can pull off the transfer
Image: Real Madrid/Instagram
Manchester United could land Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro in a deal worth an initial €60million, rising to €70million if all clauses and conditions
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo has been the subject of speculation throughout the summer however no club have made up their mind to sign the Portuguese international.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo is still pushing for transfer in order to play Champions League football and it remains to see which club will secure his service.
Image: AP
Bernardo Silva has been an integral part of Manchester City’s success but Barcelona are very keen to get the midfielder to Camp Nou.
Image: Manchester City/Instagram
Barcelona's financial position is not in great shape and to sign Silva the club will have to rely on the sale of players like Memphis Depay and Frenkie de Jong.
Image: Manchester City/Instagram
Frenkie de Jong saga continues to be in the headline with th player himself declining a transfer despite Manchester United interest.
Image: AP
Barcelona is hoping to offload De Jong for at least €80 million and with Chelsea showing interest the transfer could go through if the price is brought down.
Image: AP
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined Barcelona as a free agent but could end up in yet another transfer with Barcelona searching for more funds.
Image: Barcelona/Instagram
With Chelsea in need of a striker after selling Timo Werner and sanctioning gLukaku's loan €26 million offer would be enough to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
Image: Barcelona/Instagram
