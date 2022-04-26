Ronaldo to Lewandowski, 6 top all-time goal-scorers in Champions League semi-finals
Image: Bayern Munich/ Instagram/ UEFA Champions League/ Twitter
Cristiano Ronaldo leads the chart for scoring the most number of goals in the Champions League semi-finals history. The striker has scored a total of13 goals so far.
Image: Manchester United/ Twitter
Robert Lewandowski is second in the list of players with the most number of goals in the Champions League semi-final. The Bayern Munich star has found the back of the net 7 times so far.
Image: Bayern Munich/ Instagram
Lionel Messi who currently plays for Paris Saint Germain has scored a total of 6 goals in the Champions League semi-finals. The goals scored have all come while playing for his former club Barcelona.
Image: PSG/ Instagram
Karim Benzema is next on the list with 5 goals in the Champions League semifinal. The Real Madrid striker has tied with former footballers Alessandro Del Pierro who played for Juventus and Jari Litmanen of Ajax.
Image: Real Madrid/ Instagram
Thomas Muller of Bayern Munich is next in the list of goal scorers with 4 goals in the UEFA Champions League semi-final.
Image: Bayern Munich/ Instagram
Former Real Madrid player and manager Zinedine Zidane with 4 goals in the Champions League semi-final is tied with Thomas Muller, Andriy Shevchenko and Arjen Robben.
Image: UEFA Champions League/ Twitter