Jigyanshushri Mahanta
Nov 16 ,2022
Ronaldo's staggering records you cannot miss from Premier League 2021-22 amid Man Utd rift
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo won the Player Of The Month award twice in September and April during the Premier League 2021-22.
Image: AP
Ronaldo was the player with the most Premier League POTM awards last season.
Image: AP
He was also the player who won the most POTM awards for Manchester United, as David de Gea was the only other player to win it once in January 2022.
Image: AP
Cristiano Ronaldo was Manchester United's top goal scorer in the Premier League 2021-22 season with 24 goals in 38 games, alongside three assists.
Image: AP
Ronaldo was also Manchester United's Player of the Year during the 2021-22 season.
Image: AP
Ronaldo's goal against Tottenham Hotspur at Old Trafford in March 2022, en route to his hattrick, was chosen as Manchester United's Goal of the Season.
Image: AP
Ronaldo was also included in the Premier League Team of the Year for the 2021-22 season.
Image: AP
Ronaldo is currently under fire by Manchester United for his explosive interview with Piers Morgan.
Image: AP
During the interview, Ronaldo labeled several sensational allegations against the club, its management, and the head coach Erik ten Hag.
Image: AP
Find Out More