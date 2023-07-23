Anirudh Trivedi

Jul 23 ,2023

Royal Enfield faces competition as Harley-Davidson and Triumph launch affordable models
Royal Enfield
Harley-Davidson and Triumph surprised the industry this month by unveiling their cheapest models globally Harley-Davidson
Both brands are making bikes in India with domestic partners to bring prices below Rs 2,33,000 Triumph India
Back-to-back launches pushed Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' stock price down as much as 12.5 per cent Royal Enfield
Harley-Davidson partnered with Hero MotoCorp to develop and sell a range of bikes in India, starting with the X440 Harley Davidson
Triumph was selling about 1,200 motorcycles annually in India when it tied up with Bajaj Auto to build mid-capacity bikes Triumph India
