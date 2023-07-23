Anirudh Trivedi
Jul 23 ,2023
Royal Enfield faces competition as Harley-Davidson and Triumph launch affordable models
Harley-Davidson and Triumph surprised the industry this month by unveiling their cheapest models globally
Both brands are making bikes in India with domestic partners to bring prices below Rs 2,33,000
Back-to-back launches pushed Royal Enfield maker Eicher Motors' stock price down as much as 12.5 per cent
Harley-Davidson partnered with Hero MotoCorp to develop and sell a range of bikes in India, starting with the X440
Triumph was selling about 1,200 motorcycles annually in India when it tied up with Bajaj Auto to build mid-capacity bikes
