RR Predicted XI vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals could leave out Riyan Parag for IPL Qualifier 2
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and IPL 2022 Orange Cap holder Jos Buttler will look to provide a strong start against a strong pace attack of RCB.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI
Middle-order batters Devdutt Paddikal, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer will then look to steady the ship and build on the start provided by the openers.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
Sanju Samson will have a vital task as he will not only be required to lead the side but will also have a critical role behind the stumps.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
With Riyan Parag not expected to start against RCB, R Ashwin will look to not only contribute with the bat but also aid Yuzvendra Chahal in the middle overs with the ball.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
If Riyan Parag is benched, then RR can have a deadly pace attack with Kuldeep Sen joining the likes of Trent Boult and Prasidh Krishna.
Image: IPLT20.com/BCCI
IPL 2022 Purple Cap holder Yuzvendra Chahal's aim would be to pick up wickets and keep the run rate low against a strong batting attack that consists of Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik.
Image: Twitter@IPL/BCCI