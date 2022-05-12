RR vs DC: Updated IPL 2022 Team standings, Orange & Purple Cap list
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Jos Buttler had a rare failure with the bat against Delhi Capitals on Wednesday. Despite not scoring runs the RR opener continues to take the top spot in the run-getters list.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
LSG skipper KL Rahul currently occupies the second spot in the IPL 2022 Orange cap race. The opener has scored 459 runs so far in the tournament.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
David Warner after his match-winning knock against Rajasthan Royals has now moved to the third spot in run getters list. The DC opening batter has scored 427 runs in total.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
RCB skipper Faf du Plessisis who is having a fine tournament so far is next in the list having scored a total of 389 runs in IPL 2022.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Yuzvendra Chahal despite picking up just one wicket against the Capitals is still the holder the purple cap. The leg spinner has picked up 23 wickets in total so far.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Wanindu Hasaranga has been RCB's leading wicket-taker thanks to his exploits in the middle overs. The Sri Lankan cricketer is second in the Purple cap race with 21 wickets to his name.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI
Kuldeep Yadav failed to pick up any wickets against Rajasthan Royals however he still keeps the third spot in the wicket-takers list with 18 wickets.
Image: IPLT20/BCCI