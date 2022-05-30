May 30 ,2022
RR vs GT: Buttler's runs to Chahal's wickets, list of all records broken in IPL Final
Image: iplt20.com/BCCI
Jos Buttler (863 runs) surpassed David Warner (848) as the batter to score the 2nd most runs in an IPL season.
Hardik Pandya finished the season as GT's top scorer with 487 runs in his tally the season after scoring 34 off 30 balls in the final.
Shubman Gill guided GT home with an unbeaten 45 of 43, and finished the season with a total of 483 runs to his tally.
David Miller hit 32 off 19 balls in the final and finished the season as GT's 3rd highest run-scorer with 481 runs.
Pandya's 3/17 with the ball took him across 50 IPL wickets and was also the second-best bowling figures by a captain in the IPL finals after Anil Kumble, who took in IPL 2009.
Yuzvendra Chahal took one wicket in the final and completed 27 wickets in the season, which makes him the spinner with the most wickets in an IPL edition.
Chahal also became the third-highest wicket-taker of IPL with 166 wickets in his tally sitting at par with Amit Mishra and below Dwayne Bravo and Lasith Malinga.
After taking a total of 12 wickets in IPL 2022, R Ashwin is the joint fifth-highest wicket wicket-taker in the IPL with Piyush Chawla, with 157 wickets.
